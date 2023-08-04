HC Wainwright Comments on Nyxoah S.A.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nyxoah in a report released on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Nyxoah Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,270.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.