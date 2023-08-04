HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13).

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,247 shares of company stock valued at $784,694 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Articles

