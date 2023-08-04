Head to Head Contrast: CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) versus Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CrowdGather alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Playtika 10.64% -84.87% 9.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.62 billion 1.58 $275.30 million $0.73 15.52

Analyst Ratings

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CrowdGather and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 10 3 0 2.23

Playtika has a consensus target price of $15.69, indicating a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playtika beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

(Get Free Report)

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.