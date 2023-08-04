Head-To-Head Contrast: Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) versus Iren (OTC:IRDEY)

Iren (OTC:IRDEY – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Iren pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Iren pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iberdrola pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iren N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 8.61% 8.02% 3.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iren and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Iren and Iberdrola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iren N/A N/A N/A $0.61 27.31 Iberdrola $56.85 billion 1.29 $4.57 billion $3.01 15.63

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Iren. Iberdrola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iren and Iberdrola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iren 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 6 1 0 2.14

Iberdrola has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential downside of 74.21%. Given Iberdrola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than Iren.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Iren on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iren

Iren SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-utility company in Italy. It operates through Networks, Waste Management, Energy, Market, and Other Services segments. The company produces and distributes electricity primarily from hydroelectric, thermoelectric, cogeneration, and other renewables, as well as distributes natural gas. It distributes electrical energy through 7,872 kilometers of medium and low voltage networks to approximately 729,000 connected users; and natural gas through its network of approximately 8,160 kilometers of high, medium, and low-pressure pipes to approximately 738,000 customers. The company also operates integrated water cycle, which includes 20,358 kilometers of pipeline networks that serve 2.9 million residents; 11,279 kilometers of sewerage networks; and operates treatment plants. In addition, it is involved in the provision of services related to street lighting systems, traffic light systems, heating systems, and electrical and special systems; collection and disposal of waste; snow clearing services; and analysis laboratories, telecommunications, and other services. It operates 35 hydroelectric plants, 7 thermoelectric cogeneration systems, and 1 thermoelectric plant, as well as 105 photovoltaic production plants with an installed capacity of 142 MW. Iren SpA is based in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as nonrenewable generation. It has a total installed capacity of 60,671 MW. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

