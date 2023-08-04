Head-To-Head Review: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) vs. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Integral Ad Science 4.08% 2.17% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MassRoots and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Ad Science 0 3 7 1 2.82

Volatility & Risk

Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than MassRoots.

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 50,986.84 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 7.14 $15.37 million $0.10 188.30

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats MassRoots on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

