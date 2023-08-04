Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 117.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,088 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,194 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -119.06 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

