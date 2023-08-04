Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.7 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

