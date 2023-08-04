Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Peter Ventress Buys 20,316 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Ventress bought 20,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £148,306.80 ($190,405.44).

HWDN opened at GBX 729.80 ($9.37) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 673.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 986.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($6.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 754.20 ($9.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,837.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.27) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.17) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.01) to GBX 755 ($9.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.65).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

