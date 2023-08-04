Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Peter Ventress Buys 20,316 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Ventress bought 20,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £148,306.80 ($190,405.44).
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
HWDN opened at GBX 729.80 ($9.37) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 673.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 986.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($6.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 754.20 ($9.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,837.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howden Joinery Group
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.