Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.57.

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.82. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.56 and a one year high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

