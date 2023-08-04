Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $458.11, but opened at $484.12. Humana shares last traded at $481.66, with a volume of 542,081 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 58.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 16.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.59.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

