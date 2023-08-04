Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 427,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,590,000 after purchasing an additional 70,039 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HII. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $226.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

