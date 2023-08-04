Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Up to $47.96

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.96, but opened at $49.90. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $51.57, with a volume of 15,482 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 6.6 %
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $999.30 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 0.90%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.
Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
