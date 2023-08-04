i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.15. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 224,943 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $559.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.40.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 178.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 21,699,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after acquiring an additional 95,208 shares during the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,566,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,540,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.