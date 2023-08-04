Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $59.97. Inari Medical shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 299,257 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at $61,249,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,695.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,249,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Up 21.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

See Also

