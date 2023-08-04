indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 15,190,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,990. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

INDI opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.81. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INDI. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.