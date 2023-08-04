Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Laura Oliphant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $48.89 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 318,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.