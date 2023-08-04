Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $163.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.16 and a 1-year high of $167.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Badger Meter by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

