Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells 4,785 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $470,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,324.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 115,073 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.