Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,171,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FELE stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

