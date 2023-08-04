Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $208.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average of $180.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after buying an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

