Insider Selling: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) EVP Sells 29,079 Shares of Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $618,510.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mattel Trading Down 3.5 %

Mattel stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

