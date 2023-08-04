Insider Selling: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) SVP Sells 38,677 Shares of Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,964 shares in the company, valued at $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

