Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after buying an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after buying an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.