Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after buying an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after buying an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

