Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells 8,074 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

