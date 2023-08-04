Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $151.86 and last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 7529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,984,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

