Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $151.86 and last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 7529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 82,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

