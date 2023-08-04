Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after purchasing an additional 746,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

