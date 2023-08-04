Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,760,499. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.57 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

