Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 19,880 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,402 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $85,590,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,165,905 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 840,905 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $26.50 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

