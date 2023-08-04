Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $32,688,000,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,062 shares of company stock worth $126,798,979 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

