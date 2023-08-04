Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

