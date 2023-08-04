Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

