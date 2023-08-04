Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 11,599 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in APA by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in APA by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in APA by 7,035.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.12.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

