Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 11,655 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PFM stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $642.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

