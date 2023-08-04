Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 1,545 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $270.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

