Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

