Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BATT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 121.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $926,000.

NYSEARCA BATT opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

