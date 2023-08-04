Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 11,803 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IHAK opened at $38.61 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $604.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.