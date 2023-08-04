Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $229.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

