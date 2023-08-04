Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $20,422,440,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 107,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,489,381. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.