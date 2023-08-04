Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.