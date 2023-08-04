Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

