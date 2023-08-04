Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

