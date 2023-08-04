Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIO by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

NIO Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.03. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

