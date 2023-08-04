Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

