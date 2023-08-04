Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $117.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

