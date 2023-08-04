Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $70.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

