Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $447,000 Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

SVAL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

