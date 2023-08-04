Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800 shares of company stock valued at $580,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $771.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $738.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.66 by $1.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

