Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 497,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 67,408 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS opened at $39.43 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

